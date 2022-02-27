76% Pakistanis refuse to leave Pakistan for greener pastures

Migration seems to be all the rage these days on this forum, but it seems most Pakistanis are happy staying in Pakistan.Obviously, many here will find this survey hard to digest, so let the self loathing begin. lolKARACHI: As many as 76pc Pakistanis across the entire social spectrum, age and political divide refused to leave the country for greener pastures even if they got an opportunity, whereas 24pc were happy to move on given a better chance. Of those refusing to leave the home country, 79pc were PPP voters, 75pc PTI and 73pc were PMLN supporters.These were the findings of Gallup Pakistan survey conducted from Dec 22 to Jan 31 2022 in involving a sample size of 5000 respondents.The pollster found every three out of four citizens, 76pc, preferring to live in Pakistan even in spite of a specific opportunity to do so. This overwhelming large group of respondents transcended entire social spectrum, age and political ideology. In terms of political affiliation 79pc of these belonged to PPP, 75pc PTI, 73pc were PMLN voters. Of this large group who preferred to stay in Pakistan, 79 pc were PPP voters who said they would never leave the country irrespective of any reason or opportunity, while 21pc said they would.On the other hand, 75pc PTI voters preferred to live in Pakistan despite an opportunity, while 25pc said they would opt out given a chance. In case of PMLN voters, 73pc said they would rather live in their home country than anywhere else, while 27pc were prepared to move on to a new and better place.Across the gender divide 81pc women preferred to stay in Pakistan against a narrow margin of 19 pc who were ready to call it quits. Against the larger percentage of women, 76pc men were determined not to shift anywhere abroad, while 24pc appeared ready to move abroad.