75 years Vietnam independence

Song Hong

Song Hong

Seventy five years ago, on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence to establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.


1599037184830.png


Soldiers assembled on September 2, 1945 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi for the Independence Day pageant.

The square is now in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.



1599037198143.png



Representatives of the government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam are introduced to the nation.

Since 2001 a flag salute ceremony has been held in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum every morning.




1599037210418.png


President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, to establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The microphone he used is now at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi.



1599037224068.png


A printout of the Declaration of Independence of Vietnam used by Ho Chi Minh. It is also kept at the Vietnam National Museum of History.

1599037238989.png



Ho Chi Minh (hat in hand) steps down from the podium after finishing his speech.


1599037247439.png


Ho Chi Minh with General Vo Nguyen Giap, commander of the Vietnam People’s Army.


1599037255847.png


Women guerrillas come to the ceremony from the battlefield.


1599037263475.png


Saigon students line up on September 2, 1945 to celebrate the Independence Day.


1599037272916.png



Soldiers and civilians in the central Quang Ngai Province listen to the Declaration of Independence on the radio.
 
