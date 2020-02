Platinum Jubilee Reunion Of 1st PMA Long Course



RAWALPINDI: Platinum Jubilee Reunion of 1st PMA Long Course was held on Tuesday at Rawalpindi. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest on the occasion.



According to a press note issued by ISPR, the Army Chief while paying rich tribute to the veterans of Ist PMA long Course for their great contributions, said that they provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army. He said that Pakistan Army has established Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans’ experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers.



The Platinum Jubilee Reunion was attended by surviving members of 1st PMA Long Course and families .



The officers of 1st PMA Long Course joined PMA in Jan 1948 and 62 officers were commissioned on 4 Feb 1950 including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, ISPR added.