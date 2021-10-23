74th Founding Day of Azad Jammu & Kashmir being celebrated today - Radio Pakistan .

The 74th Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is being celebrated on Sunday with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle until the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.Special prayers were offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on this day in 1947.All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are airing special programs to highlight the significance of Founding Day.In Muzaffarabad, main ceremony of the Day was held at Parade Ground where acting President AJK Chaudhry Anwarul Haq hoisted the national flag.Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, members of the AJK cabinet, high ranking civil and military officials, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly and elites of the city were also present on the occasion.