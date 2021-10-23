What's new

74th Founding Day of Azad Jammu & Kashmir being celebrated today - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,054
4
5,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452128107616428038



74th Founding Day of Azad Jammu & Kashmir being celebrated today

October 24, 2021


The 74th Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is being celebrated on Sunday with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle until the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.
Special prayers were offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on this day in 1947.
All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are airing special programs to highlight the significance of Founding Day.
In Muzaffarabad, main ceremony of the Day was held at Parade Ground where acting President AJK Chaudhry Anwarul Haq hoisted the national flag.
Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, members of the AJK cabinet, high ranking civil and military officials, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly and elites of the city were also present on the occasion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom