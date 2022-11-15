72 year old Jay Leno survives another car incident

Hamartia Antidote
Jay Leno hospitalized after steam car erupts, burns his face
Iconic TV host Jay Leno, 72, has suffered serious burns and was rushed to hospital from a gasoline fire after a car in his luxury LA garage set alight on Saturday.
REVEALED: Jay Leno, 72, suffered serious burns to his face after 'steam car' erupted into flames in his luxury LA garage
- The former Tonight Show presenter was in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars 'erupted into flames without warning'
- An employee for the comedian confirmed to one outlet Monday that it was one of Leno's steam cars that erupted and sent him to the hospital
- Leno - whose eye and ear was not affected in the blaze - has been taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center
- The star missed an appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, and will take a 'week or two' to get back on his feet
- A statement from the event organizers read: 'His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling
previous dance with danger by "the old man"