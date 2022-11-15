What's new

72 year old Jay Leno survives another car incident

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,893
28
19,957
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.dailymail.co.uk

Jay Leno hospitalized after steam car erupts, burns his face

Iconic TV host Jay Leno, 72, has suffered serious burns and was rushed to hospital from a gasoline fire after a car in his luxury LA garage set alight on Saturday.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

REVEALED: Jay Leno, 72, suffered serious burns to his face after 'steam car' erupted into flames in his luxury LA garage​


  • The former Tonight Show presenter was in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars 'erupted into flames without warning'
  • An employee for the comedian confirmed to one outlet Monday that it was one of Leno's steam cars that erupted and sent him to the hospital
  • Leno - whose eye and ear was not affected in the blaze - has been taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center
  • The star missed an appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, and will take a 'week or two' to get back on his feet
  • A statement from the event organizers read: 'His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling

previous dance with danger by "the old man"

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

chinasun
indian Roorkee woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped in moving car: Police
Replies
0
Views
425
chinasun
chinasun
ejaz007
Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary: sources
2
Replies
24
Views
866
Ssan
S
Signalian
Medical Support During Kargil Crisis
Replies
3
Views
786
Maea
Maea
Titanium100
Biden arrived with a 85-cars motorcade at G20 Summit in Rome - Critics are out in force against this excessive over the top entrance
Replies
3
Views
528
Titanium100
Titanium100
RescueRanger
  • Poll
First Aid
Replies
2
Views
204
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom