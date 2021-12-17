72 countries cosponsor and approve resolution for protecting Kashmiris rights.

Flight of falcon
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 22, 2019
- 2,168
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Not much attention is given to this in the news today but it is a big diplomatic achievement by Pakistan.
It will be interesting to see the list of countries that co sponsored this resolution.
It will be interesting to see the list of countries that co sponsored this resolution.
'Hope for Kashmiris': UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on right to self-determination
FO says adoption of the resolution by consensus provides people of IoK with hope in their struggle for freedom from oppression.
www.google.ca