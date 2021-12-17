What's new

72 countries cosponsor and approve resolution for protecting Kashmiris rights.

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,168
0
4,745
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom