71% of Indians cannot afford a healthy diet: CSE Report
Over 1.7 million Indians die every year due to diseases that can be attributed to dietary risk factors, said a CSE report. (Representative image)
Benefits of having a Trillion Dollar Economy, spending Billions on defence to protect it's citizens, yet nearly Two Million Indians die every year due to lack of decent food.....All hail Modi.
71% of Indians cannot afford a healthy diet: CSE Report
The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) State of India’s Environment 2022 report ahead of World Environment Day said Indians don't eat healthy and food systems and practices exert an impact on the environment.
