71 awami league vs ltte in a pakhtun context

so I feel that in the next 1-5 years kpk will mount an independence movement, especially if IK or Murad Saeed are killed off.

KPK will have a supply line of small arms from afghanistan. Iran maybe a conduit of arms, also to make gains in Baluchistan.



So we talk about 71-AL's success, there was India factor and the logistics factor, not to talk about bad strategy of defense of east lies in the west.



I want to contrast this to the LTTE who mounted a well funded and armed, 26 year long independence movement but never achieved independence despite inflicting heavy losses on SL army and finally lost.



I just want to ask more tactically inclined people, what were the differences between the two. Was overt Indian support the sole factor in bdesh success. I believe when India militarily engaged the Tamils in IPKF, LTTE came after them and got Rajiv.



What are your thoughts on a KPK insurgency supported at a more massive scale than TTP. I was initially thinking that the pakhtoons would give a bloody nose to PA, but thinking about LTTE not so sure anymore. In my opinion LTTE was a state within a state, they had a small air arm and naval arm also.