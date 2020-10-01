What's new

70th anniversary of China's participation in Korean War

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,223
1
63,527
Country
China
Location
China
70th anniversary of China's participation in Korean War


In 1950, the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army crossed the Yalu River to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. 70 years later, veterans shared their memories about the war.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
China should effectively enhance ability to fight, win wars
Replies
0
Views
186
Beidou2020
B
Yankee-stani
China to stabilize uncertain world
Replies
1
Views
292
Menthol
Menthol
Galactic Penguin SST
SHOWA: The Fate Of Homo SS V1.0
Replies
1
Views
584
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST
TaiShang
S.Korean president to PARTICIPATE in China's war anniversary
Replies
14
Views
1K
cnleio
cnleio
TaiShang
5 key words shaping Chinese diplomacy in 2017
Replies
0
Views
500
TaiShang
TaiShang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top