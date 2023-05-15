What's new

7000 plus PTI workers are kidnapped 47 shot dead by pdm government and army under general asim munier and general Anjam.

The situation in Pakistan seems to be reaching a boiling point, as reports surface that over 7000 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are under illegal custody of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and army, under the command of Generals Asim Munier and Anjam. The apprehension of Imran Riaz Khan, one of Pakistan's most prominent journalists, and the fact that his whereabouts are unknown, is adding fuel to an already volatile situation.

The brutality faced by Pakistani citizens is reminiscent of the 1971 war against East Pakistan. The numbers are staggering; 47 innocent Pakistanis have already lost their lives at the hands of the army and PDM government. It is an alarming situation that demands the attention of the international community.

Unfortunately, the response from international community has been lackluster, with only a few countries expressing concern and calling for the release of the PTI party members and Imran Riaz Khan. The United Nations has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The situation has sparked nationwide protests, with citizens demanding the release of the PTI party members and Imran Riaz Khan, as well as an end to the brutal crackdown by the army and PDM government. The protests have turned violent, with clashes between protestors and security forces resulting in further casualties.

Under these circumstances, it is imperative for the international community to take immediate action to prevent further loss of innocent lives and human rights violations. The United Nations must step in, conduct an impartial investigation, and hold those responsible for these atrocities accountable. All citizens, regardless of their political affiliation, deserve the right to safety, security, and freedom of expression.
 
Tyranny never lasts. this tyrannical junta is now the enemy of the people of Pakistan. this two faced junta thinks people are their naukar.

 

