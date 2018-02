Asalamu Alaikum



Pakistan is for Muslims of the region, they can come if they wish, and should be granted a visa and passport (however, they are a security concern and should be watched closely, at least initially to make sure they aren't spies or anything).







Asalamu Alaikum



When people say India, they mean India as a region, not as a country.



Basically, it's the laymen's word for South Asia.

Click to expand...