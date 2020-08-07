700 tons of ammonium nitrate stuck in Indian port Fri, 2020-08-07 11:22 NEW DELHI: Almost 700 tons of ammonium nitrate, the substance that caused the mega-explosion in Lebanon, has been stuck in an Indian port since 2015, officials confirmed. At least 153 people died and more than 5,000 were injured when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate languishing for years in Beirut’s port caused a colossal blast. Indian authorities afterwards ordered a review of all potentially hazardous materials in its ports and were alerted to 690 tons of ammonium nitrate in Chennai in southern India. Local : 2020-08-07(Friday) 14:29:41 Found via nicer.app/news someone ought to look into this, pronto! i also recommend other local governments world-wide to do the same for their jurisdictions..