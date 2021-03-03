What's new

70 years of friendship between China, Pakistan

Pakistan and China will celebrate the 70 years of Pak-China Diplomatic relationship on 21st May 2021.

A beautiful symbol of Pak-China 70 years strong relationship at Mall Road, Lahore.

1620180367073.png
 
