70 years after big cat’s extinction, India prepares to welcome cheetahs from Africa

The animal is believed to have disappeared from India when Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Koriya hunted and shot the last three recorded Asiatic cheetahs in India in 1947. It was declared extinct by the government in 1952.

70 years after big cat’s extinction, India prepares to welcome cheetahs from Africa The animal is believed to have disappeared from India when Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Koriya hunted and shot the last three recorded Asiatic cheetahs in India in 1947. It was declared extinct by the government in 1952.