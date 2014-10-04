70-year old Muslim man lynched in Madhya Pradesh

Haji Firdaus departed from the world, praying for the safety of both those who broke both hands and feet
By Rajesh Kumar Arya • 21/02/2021 at 4:50 AM
Haji Firdaus, who was injured in a communal frenzy following the cricket match controversy, died in a hospital in Indore on Saturday. There were injuries in his whole body in beating. But he kept praying to the attackers till the end.
A 70-year-old man died in a communal fire in Madhya Pradesh after a dispute between children over playing cricket. The case is of Akodia Mandi in Shajapur district.
Haji Firdaus.
The boys were playing cricket on the evening of 9 February in Akodia. Among them were both Hindu and Muslim. During this, the ball hit the foot of a young man. When a boy went to pick up the ball, the boy who was hurt said that he caught the first leg, only then he would get the ball. On this, the young man who went to take the ball said that he only catches the feet of Allah. After hearing this, that young man beat up the one who asked for the ball. After this, he beat up the boy with some other boys.
Cricket match controversy
After this incident took the form of a communal incident. A fierce mob of Hindus surrounded the police station and demanded action. Police immediately registered a case against 6 boys under Section 307 and other sections. Seeing the matter taking communal form, the people of the Muslim side handed over all the accused to the police.
70-year-old Haji Firdaus, a resident of Akodia, used to cook food. On the night of the incident, he was returning after making food from somewhere. On the way, a frenzied mob caught the 70-year-old and beat him fiercely with sticks and sticks.
Firdaus has 7 daughters and two sons. His eldest son-in-law Dilshad told 'Asiaville Hindi' that in this beating Haji saheb had 5 fractures in both feet, fractures in both hands. In the wounds caused by the attack on the head with the sword, the doctors put about 22 stitches. He says that Haji Saheb's stomach and back were beaten with sticks. Dilshad says that there was no such part of Haji Saheb's body that did not get hurt.
Dilshad says that Haji Firdaus was first taken to Shujalpur for treatment. From there, the doctors referred him to Indore. The same night he was taken to Indore. Their operations were also done there. Later, when the condition worsened, he had to be put on ventilator. But at around 11 am on February 20, he died at Sevalaya Hospital in Indore.
Dilshad says that even after so much beating, Haji Firdaus kept saying till the end that the administration should take action against the attackers. But you people should not make any quarrel on your behalf. They kept praying to Allah for the salutations of the attackers.
Haji Firdaus hospitalized.
They say that more than 6 lakh rupees were spent on the treatment of Haji Firdaus and the administration has helped them 50 thousand rupees. Dilshad says that some officials came after burying Haji Firdaus on Saturday. He has assured 4 lakh rupees to the family in the next 2-4 days.
Two accused arrested
Awadhesh, in-charge of Akodia Police Station, told 'Asiaville Hindi' that the sections of murder have also been added to the FIRs already registered in this case. He said that out of the people named in this case, two people have been arrested and the rest are being tried to arrest them.
In this communal case, the police seems to be biased somewhere. The manner in which the police took action in the fights over the cricket match and registered a case under Section 307, it did not show the speedy beating of Haji Firdaus.
Qazi Rahmatullah, the city of Shajapur, says that police added Section-307 to the FIR 3 days after the incident after appealing to many in the case of Haji Firdaus, showing his medical report and showing his video to Collector-SP. He says that initially the police appeared to be biased in this matter.
Rahmatullah says that after the death of Haji Firdaus in the hospital of Indore, the administration and the police tried to make his last rites in Indore. After this, they told the officials that Haji Firdaus should at least be given a burial in their village. These people assured the police that during this time there will be no protest. They say that the officials understood our point and they gave permission to bury them in Akodia.
For peace
Rahmatullah says that Haji Firdaus was buried late Saturday night in Akodia in a very peaceful atmosphere. He said that his Quranic words were also very peaceful on Sunday. He says that the first attempt of those people is that the peace and tranquility of the city do not deteriorate. Remain peaceful and people live together. And they are engaged in these efforts.
The way in which communal frenzy has spread in Madhya Pradesh for some time, it is surprising. In the last week of last year, communal violence erupted after provocative slogans and stone pelting at a rally organized to raise funds for the Ram temple in Mahakal city of Ujjain. Later similar violence also took place in Mandsaur and Indore. The latest episode of the same violence is this incident in Akodia. The attitude of the administration and police during these incidents is very disappointing. Hope this craze stops here.
By Rajesh Kumar Arya • 21/02/2021 at 4:50 AM
Haji Firdaus, who was injured in a communal frenzy following the cricket match controversy, died in a hospital in Indore on Saturday. There were injuries in his whole body in beating. But he kept praying to the attackers till the end.
A 70-year-old man died in a communal fire in Madhya Pradesh after a dispute between children over playing cricket. The case is of Akodia Mandi in Shajapur district.
Haji Firdaus.
The boys were playing cricket on the evening of 9 February in Akodia. Among them were both Hindu and Muslim. During this, the ball hit the foot of a young man. When a boy went to pick up the ball, the boy who was hurt said that he caught the first leg, only then he would get the ball. On this, the young man who went to take the ball said that he only catches the feet of Allah. After hearing this, that young man beat up the one who asked for the ball. After this, he beat up the boy with some other boys.
Cricket match controversy
After this incident took the form of a communal incident. A fierce mob of Hindus surrounded the police station and demanded action. Police immediately registered a case against 6 boys under Section 307 and other sections. Seeing the matter taking communal form, the people of the Muslim side handed over all the accused to the police.
70-year-old Haji Firdaus, a resident of Akodia, used to cook food. On the night of the incident, he was returning after making food from somewhere. On the way, a frenzied mob caught the 70-year-old and beat him fiercely with sticks and sticks.
Firdaus has 7 daughters and two sons. His eldest son-in-law Dilshad told 'Asiaville Hindi' that in this beating Haji saheb had 5 fractures in both feet, fractures in both hands. In the wounds caused by the attack on the head with the sword, the doctors put about 22 stitches. He says that Haji Saheb's stomach and back were beaten with sticks. Dilshad says that there was no such part of Haji Saheb's body that did not get hurt.
Dilshad says that Haji Firdaus was first taken to Shujalpur for treatment. From there, the doctors referred him to Indore. The same night he was taken to Indore. Their operations were also done there. Later, when the condition worsened, he had to be put on ventilator. But at around 11 am on February 20, he died at Sevalaya Hospital in Indore.
Dilshad says that even after so much beating, Haji Firdaus kept saying till the end that the administration should take action against the attackers. But you people should not make any quarrel on your behalf. They kept praying to Allah for the salutations of the attackers.
Haji Firdaus hospitalized.
They say that more than 6 lakh rupees were spent on the treatment of Haji Firdaus and the administration has helped them 50 thousand rupees. Dilshad says that some officials came after burying Haji Firdaus on Saturday. He has assured 4 lakh rupees to the family in the next 2-4 days.
Two accused arrested
Awadhesh, in-charge of Akodia Police Station, told 'Asiaville Hindi' that the sections of murder have also been added to the FIRs already registered in this case. He said that out of the people named in this case, two people have been arrested and the rest are being tried to arrest them.
In this communal case, the police seems to be biased somewhere. The manner in which the police took action in the fights over the cricket match and registered a case under Section 307, it did not show the speedy beating of Haji Firdaus.
Qazi Rahmatullah, the city of Shajapur, says that police added Section-307 to the FIR 3 days after the incident after appealing to many in the case of Haji Firdaus, showing his medical report and showing his video to Collector-SP. He says that initially the police appeared to be biased in this matter.
Rahmatullah says that after the death of Haji Firdaus in the hospital of Indore, the administration and the police tried to make his last rites in Indore. After this, they told the officials that Haji Firdaus should at least be given a burial in their village. These people assured the police that during this time there will be no protest. They say that the officials understood our point and they gave permission to bury them in Akodia.
For peace
Rahmatullah says that Haji Firdaus was buried late Saturday night in Akodia in a very peaceful atmosphere. He said that his Quranic words were also very peaceful on Sunday. He says that the first attempt of those people is that the peace and tranquility of the city do not deteriorate. Remain peaceful and people live together. And they are engaged in these efforts.
The way in which communal frenzy has spread in Madhya Pradesh for some time, it is surprising. In the last week of last year, communal violence erupted after provocative slogans and stone pelting at a rally organized to raise funds for the Ram temple in Mahakal city of Ujjain. Later similar violence also took place in Mandsaur and Indore. The latest episode of the same violence is this incident in Akodia. The attitude of the administration and police during these incidents is very disappointing. Hope this craze stops here.
दोनों हाथ-पैर तोड़ने और सिर फाड़ने वालों की सलामती की दुआ करते हुए दुनिया से विदा हो गए हाजी फिरदौस
क्रिकेट मैच के विवाद के बाद फैले सांप्रदायिक उन्माद में घायल हुए हाजी फिरदौस की शनिवार को इंदौर के एक अस्पताल में मौत हो गई. पिटाई में उनके पूरे शरीर में चोटें आई थीं. लेकिन वो अंत तक हमलावरों की सलामती की दुआ करते रहे.
hindi.asiavillenews.com