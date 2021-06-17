What's new

70-year-old madrassa teacher under fire after student leaks 'molestation' video

Footage of Mufti Azizur Rehman, a 70-year-old religious cleric and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer in Lahore, sexually assualting one of his teenage seminary students went viral late Tuesday night.

In the harrowing visuals, which were secretly filmed by his ‘victim’, Mufti Aziz, who is sitting on the floor, can be seen asking the boy to sit on his lap after which he thrusts his body back and forth.

The video spread shockwaves on Pakistani Twitter as netizens not only called for immediate action to be taken against Rehman but a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

A video message was also leaked with the footage by the teary-eyed victim, in which he claims that:”My attacker’s sons have threatened to kill me for exposing him [Mufti Aziz]”.

In distress, the victim shares that he is in hiding, addding that, “It is better I die” out of fear of retribution in the recording.

Meanwhile, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also issued a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to smear his name”.



Mufti Aziz claimed that certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him, adding that,”This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it".

"Where is my accuser?It has been two weeks since he was last seen...I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he goes on to detail in the video.

In a letter obtained by The Express Tribune, the Jamia Manzoorul Islamia has moved to terminate the services of the now maligned Mufti.






A termination notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads: “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”

The religious seminary also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.

The Punjab Police said that they had not received any complaint till the filing of this report.

A spokesperson said that they would proceed according to law when they received one.

A case has been registered against JUI cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, his sons, and two other unidentified men after a video of the cleric sexually assaulting a student went viral on social media, it emerged Thursday.

Geo News reported that the case was registered on the student's complaint when police arrived at his local madrassa in Lahore after the video went viral on social media.

The student says Rehman, a former JUI leader, sexually abused him and then the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him.

"If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor said.

A day earlier, the superintendent of the madrassa where Rehman worked, said that the cleric had been fired.

Superintendent Asadullah Farooq said Rehman and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassa and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.

Meanwhile, JUI Lahore's secretary-general also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes.

Rehman, meanwhile, said the video was two-and-a-half years old, and that the student was being "used against" him.

"I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious," he claimed.

the mullah mafias constantly getting caught with their shalvaars down with children around is ridiculously getting out of hand. these mullahs need to be proactively reigned in with an iron fist pulling thorny metal chain link noose around their necks...I mean give me a freakin' break man, after getting abused, this mufti's sons who presumably were also molvis black mailed the victim instead of holding their father accountable because of the Deen that they claim to teach??? just UNACCEPTABLE!
 
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
In the video that went viral, an elderly man with a white beard in a light shalwar qameez, waistcoat and skull cap is lounging on floor cushions when a young man in a dark shalwar qameez comes up to him.

The older man was later identified as Mufti Azizur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore. He was also a member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman’s Lahore chapter.

The scene of the two men is followed by the young man talking into the camera: “Since the video has come out, Mufti Azizur Rehman and his son Altafur Rehman have been blackmailing me and saying that they will kill me.”

He goes on to say he is in hiding. “I have decided that I didn’t get justice nor did anyone listen to me even though I have talked to everyone.” He then says he will take his own life. “This is my final decision. They are going to kill me, so it’s better that […,]” He starts to sob. The video then cuts back to the explicit footage.

In response to the release of this video, Mufti Aziz issued his own. In it he claims that he has never done anything like this while in his senses. “In fact, the boy gave me sedatives in my tea and after that I was not in my senses,” he said. “The biggest proof is that my body was not even moving. If I were in my senses, how could I have not known that he was making a video from his phone?”

Mufti Aziz went on to say that he felt it was evident in the video that he had not forced himself on the young man. He said it was part of a conspiracy to remove him. “After two and a half years, this video has been brought forth to defame me,” he said. “The proof that it is an old video is that it was made in the winter… You can see [in the video] that I am wearing socks and a winter waistcoat.”

He said that after the video surfaced, his letter of termination issued on June 3, 2021, was made public.

In the termination letter, a copy of which was acquired by SAMAA Digital, it says that people from the neighbourhood came to Mufti Aziz’s house and showed the video to his son and the administrator of the institute. He was subsequently fired.

Maulana Talha Rehmani, a spokesperson for Wifaqul Madaris, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that Mufti Aziz had been expelled from the institution after the incident came to light.
FIR registered against Mufti Azizur Rehman
On June 16, the young man (who identified himself but who we will not name), registered an FIR at Noth Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police.
He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

The FIR said that three of Mufti Aziz’s sons, Altafur Rehman, Lateefur Rehman, Ishqur Rehman, and Abdullah along with two other men tried to attack him but he escaped.

The complainant said he is scared for his life and wants a case to be registered under Sections 337 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 337 deals with “unnatural offences” and carries for a prison term between two and ten years. Section 506 deals with criminal intimidation.

Rana Arif, a spokesperson for Lahore police, told SAMAA Digital that Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman has yet to be arrested. “An FIR has been registered against him and he will be arrested sooner or later,” he said.
JUI-F suspends Mufti Azizur Rehman
Aslam Ghauri, a spokesperson for the JUI-F, told SAMAA Digital that the party has cancelled Mufti Azizur Rehman’s membership and they have nothing to do with him.

I prefer the Iranian style. Where by you take a crane to outside of the house where this evil being lived and hang him from that crane in front of all the people who knew him. Under no circumstances should he go free. Justice must be served. He is headed to hell anyway, and we must send him there in grand fashion by ultimate humiliation.
Anybody convicted of rape, child molestation should automatically get death penalty. Pass a law whereby judges don't have the discretion bin such matters, and must sentence the culprits to death penalty.
 
You know I bet he used to lead prayers after such heinous acts without ablutions.
Death is too good for him. How many lives he ruined
 
Anyway, if he is a culprit, must be hanged.. I know there are many people like him in madrassa. People should take care anyway, that send to those madrassa where the teacher is married and has his residence nearby. Still, it is not a guarantee.
 
