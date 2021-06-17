70-year-old madrassa teacher under fire after student leaks 'molestation' video

JUI leader under fire over molestation video | The Express Tribune Mufti Azizur Rehman's party membership suspended; Lahore madrassah distances itself from him

Footage of Mufti Azizur Rehman, a 70-year-old religious cleric and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer in Lahore, sexually assualting one of his teenage seminary students went viral late Tuesday night.In the harrowing visuals, which were secretly filmed by his ‘victim’, Mufti Aziz, who is sitting on the floor, can be seen asking the boy to sit on his lap after which he thrusts his body back and forth.The video spread shockwaves on Pakistani Twitter as netizens not only called for immediate action to be taken against Rehman but a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.A video message was also leaked with the footage by the teary-eyed victim, in which he claims that:”My attacker’s sons have threatened to kill me for exposing him [Mufti Aziz]”.In distress, the victim shares that he is in hiding, addding that, “It is better I die” out of fear of retribution in the recording.Meanwhile, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also issued a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to smear his name”.Mufti Aziz claimed that certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him, adding that,”This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it"."Where is my accuser?It has been two weeks since he was last seen...I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he goes on to detail in the video.In a letter obtained by The Express Tribune, the Jamia Manzoorul Islamia has moved to terminate the services of the now maligned Mufti.A termination notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads: “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”The religious seminary also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.The Punjab Police said that they had not received any complaint till the filing of this report.A spokesperson said that they would proceed according to law when they received one.A case has been registered against JUI cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, his sons, and two other unidentified men after a video of the cleric sexually assaulting a student went viral on social media, it emerged Thursday.Geo News reported that the case was registered on the student's complaint when police arrived at his local madrassa in Lahore after the video went viral on social media.The student says Rehman, a former JUI leader, sexually abused him and then the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him."If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor said.A day earlier, the superintendent of the madrassa where Rehman worked, said that the cleric had been fired.Superintendent Asadullah Farooq said Rehman and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassa and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.Meanwhile, JUI Lahore's secretary-general also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes.Rehman, meanwhile, said the video was two-and-a-half years old, and that the student was being "used against" him."I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious," he claimed.GEO