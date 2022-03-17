What's new

7-year-old Pakistani girl breaks CCNA World Record

A 7-year-old Pakistani girl has become the youngest ever Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) professional in the world.

She has broken the record of an Indian girl named K. Visalini who had achieved the feat in 2015 when she was just 11 years old. Visalini had broken the record of a Pakistani boy who achieved the feat in 2008 when he was 12 years old.

According to details, Karachi-based Ayesh Fatima has cleared the certification with flying colors. CCNA emphasizes on the technology and skills needed to work with networks of 100 nodes or fewer, covering both IP and non-IP networks including IPX and AppleTalk.

CCNA certification consists of six sections. It includes network fundamentals, network access, IP connectivity, IP services, security fundamentals, and automation and programmability.

To become a CCNA professional, one must need to take CCNA 200-301 exam which contains around 100 questions to be completed in 2 hours, and secure more than 82.5% overall marks.

