They have fuckin money and they can even take those 1500 students to go on a long vacation on either phuket or Bali until diplomatic row cools down.



Actually Saudis are trying to hit two birds with one stone. First they are pleasing Trump here since trump is at odds with Canadian govt over tariffs secondly, they are giving stiff warning to EU, Britain that they can do same to them as well if anyone from them tries to question SA over human rights violation and their style of Govt. Saudi Arab is quickly emerging as one of the global power entity in today's time.

Click to expand...