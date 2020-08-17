7 Turkish Defense Companies entered Top 100 Defense Companies 2020

in 2018 TRMOTOR has started developing turbofan Engine for the TFX projetas like TEI-TS1400 (1600shp) Turboshaft gas turbine Engine for HelicoptersT-625 Helicopter with TS-1400 Engine will be delivered on 29 October 2021btw GE-F110 engine is license-built in Turkiye by TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) for TAI built F-16 Fighter Jetsand TEI-T700 turboshaft engine ( under license production of GE-700 for T-70 Blackhawk Helicopters )