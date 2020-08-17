/ Register

7 Turkish Defense Companies entered Top 100 Defense Companies 2020

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by MMM-E, Aug 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM.

    The progress in the Turkish defense industry is unrivalled. No other industry in Turkey has done so much in so little time. In the last decade, Turkish businesses and state-owned R&D centers have put amazing effort into their work and received amazing outcomes
    [​IMG]

    ASELSAN
    HAVELSAN
    ROKETSAN
    TAI
    BMC
    STM
    FNSS
    [​IMG]


    and Turkiye is only muslim country on the list

    The US : 40
    The UK : 9
    China : 8
    Turkiye : 7
    France : 5
    S.Koreaa : 4
    Israel : 3
    Germany : 3
    Russia : 2
    Italy : 2
    Norway : 2
    India : 1
    Brazil : 1
    Sweden : 1
    Japan : 1
    Australia : 1
    Canada : 1
    Spain : 1
    Switzerland : 1
    Singapore : 1
    Netherlands : 1
    Finland : 1
    Belgium : 1

    https://people.defensenews.com/top-100/
     
    Nice, hope one day Turkey is fully self sufficient in defence. Just a matter a matter of time
     
    To self sufficiency Turkey must achieve their fifth generation jet engines and other engines.
     
    Singapore is represented by ST engineering which is a state owned holding company. Actually this holding companies make more revenues from civilian work like its aerospace MRO businesses. While Indonesia state owned defense companies are not in a form of holding company. And we also have big state owned aerospace MRO companies like GMF AeroAsia. Not to mention other big aerospace MRO companies which a is owned by Lion Air.
     
    in 2018 TRMOTOR has started developing turbofan Engine for the TFX projet
    [​IMG]



    as like TEI-TS1400 (1600shp) Turboshaft gas turbine Engine for Helicopters
    T-625 Helicopter with TS-1400 Engine will be delivered on 29 October 2021
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    btw GE-F110 engine is license-built in Turkiye by TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) for TAI built F-16 Fighter Jets
    [​IMG]


    and TEI-T700 turboshaft engine ( under license production of GE-700 for T-70 Blackhawk Helicopters )
    [​IMG]
     
    The engine for TFX...is that a 5th gen engine being built from scratch?
     
    TFX prototypes will use GE-F110 Engine but F-110 may not be the ideal engine for a 5th generation Fighter Jet


    so TRMOTOR develops new engine for stealth capability of the TFX
     
