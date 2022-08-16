7 ITBP jawans killed after bus falls into river in J&K's Pahalgam
Jitendra Bahadur Singh Sunil Bhat JammuAugust 16, 2022UPDATED: August 16, 2022 20:46 IST
The bus, carrying 37 ITBP jawans and 2 cops, plunged into a river in Pahalgam.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 7 ITBP troopers were killed in road accident in J&K's Pagalgam
- The bus fell down in a river in Chandanwari
- Over 30 troopers were injured
At least seven troopers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and over 30 others were injured after a bus carrying them fell into a river in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bus was carrying 39 personnel, including 37 from the ITBP and two policemen from the J&K Police, on Tuesday. The bus allegedly skidded off the road at Zig Morh Frislan, Chandanwari and fell into a river.
The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Dula Singh, Constable Abhiraj, Constable Amit K, Constable D Raj Shekhar, Constable Subhash C Bairwal.
"I'm deeply saddened by the tragic accident in J&K where seven ITBP personnel lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved. I stand with them in this hour of grief. We are taking care of the injured and wish for their speedy recovery," said Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG ITBP.
32 injured people were shifted to Srinagar. Nine critically injured passengers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. 21 others were also evacuated by helicopter and shifted to the hospital. The other two injured people were taken by ambulance.
At least 19 ambulances were rushed to the spot. Local authorities, including police and the state disaster response force (SDRF) carried out the rescue operation.
"Seven of our jawans have lost their lives in the accident. Eight jawans with serious injuries have been airlifted to Srinagar for medical treatment, others are being treated at a hospital in Anantnag," Director General ITBP SL Thaosen said.
District Collector of Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla said that medical teams at GMC Anantnag, district hospital Anantnag and SDH Seer have been put on high alert.
The ITBP has set up a court of inquiry to probe the reasons behind the accident.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the accident. "Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest," he said in a tweet.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel."
