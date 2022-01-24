What's new

7 injured after F-35 jet crashes on aircraft carrier in South China Sea

7 injured after F-35 jet crashes on aircraft carrier in South China Sea​

By Oren Liebermann, CNN
By Oren Liebermann, CNN

Updated 2216 GMT (0616 HKT) January 24, 2022

(CNN)The pilot of a US F-35 jet ejected as his jet crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the South China Sea injuring seven, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement Monday.
The pilot was conducting routine flight operations when the crash happened. They safely ejected and were recovered by a military helicopter, Pacific Fleet said. The pilot is in stable condition.
Six others were injured on the deck of the carrier. Three required evacuation to a medical facility in Manila, Philippines, where they are in stable condition, according to Pacific Fleet. The other three sailors were treated on the carrier and have been released.
The cause of what the statement called a "inflight mishap" is under investigation.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

An F-35C Joint Strike Fighter was involved in a mishap today while landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which is currently operating in the South China Sea. The pilot ejected from the aircraft and is in a stable condition, while seven other sailors aboard the ship were injured as a result of the accident. The fate of the aircraft is uncertain.
USNI News was the first to report on this incident, citing a U.S. Navy release. That release also said that of the seven injured sailors, four received treatment aboard the Carl Vinson, while three were evacuated to a medical facility in Manila in the Philippines. Three of the injured individuals onboard the carrier have already been released, while the status of the fourth is unclear. All three personnel in the Philippines are presently in stable condition.
 
LOL, Last time US Navy came, their nuclear sub smashed into an undersea mountain, UK came to South China sea and went back with one F-35 short, it seems everytime they come, they'll leave gifts here.

The South China Sea is becoming F-35s' most favored crashing site.
 
beijingwalker said:
LOL, Last time US Navy came, their nuclear sub smashed into an undersea mountain, UK came to South China sea and go back with one F-35 short, it seems everytime they came, they'll leave gifts here.

The South China Sea is becoming F-35s' most favored crashing site.
You're slipping.. You can barely contain your orgasm over this
 
KAL-EL said:
You can barely contain your orgasm over this
Welcome to the South China Sea, lol..

F-35 goes belly up
FJnUHgHUcAYE96N.jpg


We don't want that trash, one crash every couples of months.
 
1st the sub and now this, If there is 3rd incident I am pretty sure China is doing something in SCS.. Lets wait and see.. 3rd would be too much of a coincidence
 
K_Bin_W said:
1st the sub and now this, If there is 3rd incident I am pretty sure China is doing something in SCS.. Lets wait and see.. 3rd would be too much of a coincidence.
China received mandate of heaven to bring good to human life.

More F-35 will crashed. Evil will have no good ending
 
K_Bin_W said:
1st the sub and now this, If there is 3rd incident I am pretty sure China is doing something in SCS.. Lets wait and see.. 3rd would be too much of a coincidence
I also suspect this, a Taiwan fighter jet just crashed in SCS a couple of days ago.
 
