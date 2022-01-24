7 injured after F-35 jet crashes on aircraft carrier in South China Sea​

Windjammer
An F-35C operating of USS Carl Winson has crashed while landing, the pilot ejected but several sailors were injured.
This is what happens when you hire Indians in American companies making weapons!!!
An F-35C operating of USS Carl Winson has crashed while landing, the pilot ejected but several sailors were injured.
LOL, Last time US Navy came, their nuclear sub smashed into an undersea mountain, UK came to South China sea and go back with one F-35 short, it seems everytime they came, they'll leave gifts here.
The South China Sea is becoming F-35s' most favored crashing site.
Welcome to the South China Sea, lol..You can barely contain your orgasm over this
We don't want that trash, one crash every couples of months.Is there a race on between the USN and the PLAN to recover the Plane?
You're slipping.. You can barely contain your orgasm over this
China received mandate of heaven to bring good to human life.1st the sub and now this, If there is 3rd incident I am pretty sure China is doing something in SCS.. Lets wait and see.. 3rd would be too much of a coincidence.
I also suspect this, a Taiwan fighter jet just crashed in SCS a couple of days ago.1st the sub and now this, If there is 3rd incident I am pretty sure China is doing something in SCS.. Lets wait and see.. 3rd would be too much of a coincidence