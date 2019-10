The buyers in Kolkata are in rapt in joy over the news of hilsa export from Bangladesh to India. Although the export price of hilsa from Bangladesh has been fixed at Tk 507 per kg, the hilsa is being sold in India for 1600 rupees. And due to these prices, many Indians are buying hilsa in share and in many cases — the number is even seven.

The first shipment of hilsa from Bangladesh started in India from Tuesday morning through auction. The price has been determined through the negotiations between buyers and sellers.On this day, the hilsa is sold at the wholesale market for Rs 1500 to Rs 1600 per kg. Underweight and slightly softened fishes are sold at a rate of Rs 1100 to Rs 1200.Although hilsa is being exported at a much lower price from Bangladesh, many Indians are buying hilsa at a much higher price due to market price. Five to seven Indians are buying one hilsa — such information is found in the timeline of many social media users.