7 Navy personnel with alleged links to Pakistan arrested for spying in Andhra Pradesh

DECEMBER 20, 2019 13:39 IST

Navy, Central, and AP Intelligence bust espionage racket in a joint operation; a probe is on.



Seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested across the country in an espionage racket, which has alleged links to Pakistan.



“The AP intelligence, in a joint 'Operation Dolphin's Nose' with the Navy and Central intelligence agencies, busted the racket. A case has been registered and few more suspects are being questioned,” Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said on Friday.



However, the police refused to give further details about the accused and the racket. “We are trying to find out the other spies, any other government officials having links with the espionage racket and any key secrets of the country leaked so far,” an intelligence official said.