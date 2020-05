Pulling 7 G's in an F-16 & GOING SUPERSONIC with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds! -Smarter Every Day 235

Heads up display

Pitot Tube

Now i know its purpose

I just tapped outafter 7gIts not easy as we see in the air force videos. Smarter every day our teacher Dastinshowed us. So, more respect for our Air Force Pilots.(Video Description)This flight took place on May 3, 2018 in Biloxi Mississippi. The reason it took so long to release is the high amount of research I wanted to do before releasing the video. I even visited the Air Force Research Lab at Wright Patterson AFB to discuss some aspects of this video with Aerodynamicists. Synchronizing all this footage and coordinating additional B Roll with the Thunderbirds Public Affairs Officer also required a lot of effort. These are my own thoughts, not those of the U.S. Air Force or the Thunderbirds: I've been around a lot of pilots and ground crew in my life and I must say that the professionalism displayed by the Thunderbirds was astounding. Their goal is to inspire and demonstrate the capabilities of the US Air Force, so I'll take it a step further. If you're a smart young person who is interesting in changing your life for the better, strongly consider the Air Force. The job market isn't the best at the moment but the Air Force still has opportunities available for you to learn incredible skills even if you're not interested in flying. They manage everything from logistics, electronics, aerospace, cyber and even space systems. The threats to freedom are becoming more complex, and in my experience working for the Department of Defense over a 15 year span (even longer if you count my work as a contractor) The US Air Force consists of some of the most intelligent service members our country has. These people are book-smart, but also have the confidence to solve real world problems with their own hands. If I have a complex aerodynamic question, my first call is usually to someone in the Air Force, because they understand these complex phenomena intuitively. For example, in this video you would hear Flack and I talking about pitot tubes in flight. We also had other discussions about fuel burn rates, Prandtl Glauert, weather.... all kinds of things. Simply put, if you're looking for direction in your life, and you're good with science and math... consider the Air Force. That being said, they also need other types of skills as well. Logisticians, writers, creative people who know how to solve complex problems in unique ways.