7 Best Drinks That You Can Make At Home In Summer!

Wardah Arshad

A brightly colored, tropical drink with a plate of chopped fruits, can put you in a relaxed summer mood faster than anything else. In this quarantine times, where almost every fancy restaurant is closed; all of us have minimal options left to satisfy our summer cravings. Today in this blog, we would teach you how to make seven refreshing summer drinks at home to enjoy and impress your family and friends. All the drinks mentioned below are effortless to make with a maximum of three or four ingredients required.With frosted lemonade to glow water that is refreshing and healthy. Your whole family would love these super-cool and best summer drinks in this heat. Choose your favorite out of these and make an entire pitcher and make your friends go aww!(every drink mentioned serves 5-6 people)FROSTED LEMONADECreate this sweet, creamy, and addictive treat in a maximum of ten minutes. You would need some freshly squeezed lemon juice (½ cup), some sugar (½ cup), water (2 cups), and some vanilla or pineapple ice cream (6 cups). Mix the lemon juice and sugar in a pitcher and stir till the sugar gets dissolved. Add water in the mixture and chill. In a blender, add the ice cream of your choice and the chilled lemonade. Blend the mixture until it becomes smooth. Garnish with a lemon slice and serve!Prep time: 10 minutes.POPSICLE PUNCHMango season is on the go these days, and summer speaks louder in this ice cubes cum popsicle mango and cherry drink, which is unique and refreshing at the same time. This is the smartest idea that our chefs came up with by using popsicles instead of ice cubes. Isn’t it something different? All you need to do is get three cherry pops ( you can use any berry popsicle that is available), three mango fruit popsicle, lemon soda (4 cups), sliced cherries (½ cup), cubed mangoes (1 cup), Freshly squeezed lemon juice (1 cup). In a large jug, mix lemon juice, lemon soda, cherries, and mangoes. Pour it in the glasses and dip in the popsicle of your choice (mango or cherry). Voila! You would love it!Prep time: 5 minutes.MELON SLUSHESWhatever you choose, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, or melon; these fruity slushes would be a treat for everyone. Remove the seeds of the melons and remove the skin. Cut the fruits of your choice into cubes (2 cups). In the blender, add lime zest (2 lemons), lemon juice (½ cup), simple syrup (pineapple), sugar (2 tbsp), ginger, mint, or basil (you choose). Blend all the ingredients well and pour it in a glass. We recommend lemon with watermelon, ginger, and mint to use with honeydew and basil to use with cantaloupe. Cheers!Prep time: 10 minutes.STRAWBERRY COLADA SMOOTHIEIn the summer season, we all should be drinking as many smoothies as possible! This is because Summer is officially the best season to make so many kinds of smoothies due to the abundance of loads of seasonal fruits like cherries, strawberries, mangoes, guavas, and pineapples. The secret behind this pretty drink is greek yogurt! All you need is 10-15 strawberries, three ripe bananas (frozen), cubed pineapple (cubed and frozen), greek yogurt (1 ½ cups), coconut milk (1 ½ cups). In a blender, add all the ingredients and voila! A perfect strawberry colada is ready.Prep time: 5 minutes.RASPBERRY LEMON MARGARITAThis drink consists of just three ingredients, and the best thing is that there is no sugar used, only a diet soda, to create what restaurant margarita feels. To make this drink, add 7-8 raspberries (cut in half), soda lime (3 cups), and fresh lemon juice (1 cup) in a blender and blend well. Rim the glasses with salt or colored sugar if available. Add some ice cubes, and your margarita is ready to be gulped!Prep time: 3 minutes.PEACH & STRAWBERRY SODAThis fizzy drink would be your next favorite summer escape. The drink is like a pie with all the syrupy fruit juices and a heavenly smell. For a full pitcher, you need six peaches (cut in cubes), 9-10 strawberries (cut in cubes, frozen), apple juice (1 ½ cups), soda lime (1 ½ cups) and loads of ice cubes. Boil the peaches for ten minutes or until soft. Remove the skin when hot and put them in the blender. Add all the other ingredients and blend until smooth. Serve chilled.Prep time: 15 minutes.GLOW WATERThis zero-calorie soda water can bring a natural glow on your skin this hot season! It is one of the best thirst-quenching summer drinks that are quick and the easiest to prepare. You can make it three ways by using cucumbers and mint, peaches and ginger, or strawberry and lime together. All you need to do is mix the ingredients of your choice in the carbonated or soda water. Here you go! Cheers!Prep time: 5 minutes.A person who takes food seriously with an "ask me anything about food" attitude. Here to share my love for food with people through interesting and fun blogs!