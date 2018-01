motor cycles should be banned



Higher #motor cycle = More oil consumption = More oil needed to be imported fromoutside



100% people travelling on Bus/Metro = no money going out of Economy



Motor Cycles = Cancer on economic front we burn cash daily by filling up Motorcycles daily

Metro/Bus services and trains are needed





Making / using motor cycles = like Chain smoker syndrome , you need to smoke that pack of cigerettes and you need to do it out of habbit and lack of bus/trains





Problems Related to Motor Cycles:

a) Used in theft

b) Used in terrorism

c) Burn petrol / fuel , high number of bikes means your economy is burning fuel ,

you can serve same people with Bus/Trains and save fuel cost to country

d) Accidents fatal 100%

e) Traffic violations

