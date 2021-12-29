6th to 10th grade students to receive sexual and reproductive health education from January 2022

Published: December 29, 2021 23:28:48Sixth to tenth grade students will receive sexual and reproductive health education from JanuaryBangladesh's education department has instructed all secondary schools in the country to provide adolescent sexual and reproductive health education, effective January 2022.The country's sixth to tenth graders will be taught about this, and the Shahana cartoon, created by the United Nations Population Fund or UNFPA, will be used as the main material. News BBC Bangla.Authorities say the initiative is aimed at creating health awareness among adolescents. Teachers say that they have already completed the materials for teaching Shahana cartoons in the class.Bangladesh's Department of Secondary and Higher Education says there are currently more than one crore students in grades six to ten in about 21,000 schools at the country's secondary level.From the new academic year, these students will be taught in the classroom on the issues of adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights and gender equality.Prabir Kumar Bhattacharya, director of the training department of the department, said that they have taken this initiative to create proper awareness about adolescent health and to create awareness among students and parents."Our goal is to make students, parents and teachers aware so that there is no misconception about health at this age. Each school will have a corner where students will talk to each other and they will be able to talk about it through play ".Mr Bhattacharya said UNFPA's Shahana cartoons, which have already been sent to education offices up to the upazila level, would be used as materials to teach students about sexual and reproductive health.According to the plan of the authorities, the 6th grade students will get to know the fourth episode of the cartoon about the physical changes and personal hygiene of adolescence.At the same time, there will be issues like nightmares and misconceptions.In the seventh grade, the first part of the cartoon will talk about child marriage, health complications in giving birth before the age of 20, prevention of child marriage, and legal aid.The third part of the cartoon in the 8th grade will talk about premature pregnancy, daughter care, health risks, postpartum fistula.The 9th and 10th grades will show the 5th and 2nd episodes of the cartoon where women's professional diversity, sexual harassment, torture, and dowry will be discussed.After a good exchange at the beginning of the class, the teacher will ask the students if they are interested in watching a video and if he/ she can give ideas about the content of the video before showing it.This means that before showing the video, the teacher will create an environment to show it and the teacher will not comment during the video.Students will be allowed to do group or group-based work after the presentation of the video. There will be a group of students from two consecutive benches.And the students on the first bench will do group work facing the students on the second bench. During this time they will talk about the content of the video, the examples in the light of the content, whether they have any experience that is not in the video, or if the students know about any other subject.In addition, they will see in the video how the problem has been solved and they will also discuss whether there is any other way to solve the problem considering the local situation.At the end of the group discussion, one team from each group will present the work. The other teams will have the opportunity to ask questions.If the question is not answered correctly then the teacher will help to get the correct answer.Thus, after the group work and Q&A, the teacher will have a brief discussion about the video. He will discuss any important issues that are left out.Let the students know which part of the textbook is related to the latest video and the teacher will discuss the content of the lesson.Marufa Begum, the acting headmaster of Jhalokati Government High School in Sadar upazilla of Jhalokati district, said lab videos have been provided at her school. In addition, teaching will be given in the classes through projectors.There has long been a demand for sexual health education for adolescents in Bangladesh, but there are also challenges when it comes to sex education in the country. In particular, there are many who do not want to support the discussion of these.Asked if these would be any obstacles in teaching students in schools now, Marufa Begum said a video learning program on child marriage prevention had been held earlier with the cooperation of parents.Sharmin Yasmeen, the chairperson of the Public Health Foundation Bangladesh, told BBC Bangla that if implemented properly at the school level, this year's initiative could play a role in building a healthy community. That's why she insisted on keeping it under proper monitoring after the program started.Prabir Kumar Bhattacharya, director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, says the program is being carried out properly in every school in the country.