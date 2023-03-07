What's new

6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition - 2023

6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition - 2023

The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the combat teams. Over the years the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international PATS competition which provides opportunity to participating teams to learn and share experiences with one and other particularly from Pak Army’s experience of fight against terrorism.
General Officer Commanding 37 Division was the Chief Guest at the occasion.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633087503094759424
 

