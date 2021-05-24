What's new

69 million Vietnamese vote for National Assembly

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
More than 69 million voters across Vietnam are set to cast their votes Sunday to choose new National Assembly and People's Council members for the 2021-2026 term.

Pham Minh Chinh, the de facto boss

1621834637072.png



Nguyen Xuan Phuc the nominal boss

1621834652090.png


Nguyen Phuc Trong more hands off managing style now.

1621834670491.png


e.vnexpress.net

69 mln Vietnamese vote for NA seats amid pandemic - VnExpress International

