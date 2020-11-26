What's new

68-year-old priest arrested for raping minor girl in Bengaluru

68-year-old priest arrested for raping minor girl in Bengaluru



11 hours ago
A 68-year-old priest was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at his daughter's home, located within a temple premises, Bengaluru Police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Venkataramanappa, a resident of Chikkaballapura, who was looking after the temple in the absence of his son-in-law.

On Tuesday evening, Venkataramanappa saw the girl playing outside the temple and allegedly lured her by promising to give sweets. He took her to his daughter's house, which is adjacent to the temple, and raped her, C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said.

After she did not return home till evening, the girl's mother began to make enquires in the neighbourhood. “After asking about her daughter around the temple, a vendor who sells flowers in front of the temple told the mother that he saw the girl going to the priest’s house,” C K Baba added.

The mother along with neighbours went to the priest’s house and found the girl crying outside. They immediately informed police after she narrated the incident to her mother.

“Based on CCTV camera footage in the temple premises, medical report and the flower vendor's statement Venkataramanappa was arrested on Wednesday and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and also under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code,” CK Baba said.


68-year-old priest arrested for raping minor girl in Bengaluru

The priest had seen the girl playing outside a temple and allegedly lured her by promising to give sweets. He took her to his daughter' house, which is adjacent to the temple, and raped her.
68-Year-Old Temple Priest Arrested In Bengaluru For Allegedly Raping A 10-Year-Old Girl

Venkataramanappa, who spotted the girl alone allegedly lured her inside the house in the pretext of giving sweets.
