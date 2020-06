68% Indians surveyed believe China a bigger problem than Pakistan

CNBC-TV18 | Published: June 23, 2020 09:02 PM ISTIndia-China News LIVE Updates: As many as 68 per cent of people, who participated in a survey, believe that China poses a bigger problem to India than Pakistan, and 72.6 per cent of the respondents expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the issue of national security.Thirty-two per cent of those surveyed by ABP-CVoter believe that Pakistan, considered an arch enemy of India, is a more serious concern, according to a statement. The survey comes against the backdrop of the continuing border tensions with China, with 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh last week.To a question if the Indian government has taken concrete steps to give China a befitting reply, over 60 per cent of those surveyed answered in negative, while only 39 per cent said it has done so.