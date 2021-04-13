67% of Ukraine Space Agency's products went to Saudi Arabia

Practically all projects between Ukraine and KSA were carried out through the Scientific and Technological Center named after King Abdulaziz (KACST) - King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.In December 2011, Ukroboronservice transferred to KACST"Conceptual project to create a scientific and technological base for the production of large mirrors of optical systems from composite and ceramic materials", prepared by LLC "Aerospace Agency".In July 2011, Pivdenne Design Bureau prepared for KACST the Technical Report “Technical and Economic Indicators for the Development of the Mayak-22 Rocket and Space Complex” - a two-stage launch vehicle on oxygen-kerosene engines RD-801 and RD-8 with a launch vehicle. weighing 250 tons.In September 2012, it was followed by the Transport and Space System. Conceptual project "," Transport and space system. Tactical and technical task for creation (project) ».In the future, the parties continued cooperation in the development of the An-132 aircraft and operational and tactical missile system based on the OCR "Thunder".The Saudi project to manufacture a liquid-fueled space rocket consisting of two combustion stages started in 2009Through the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), in partnership with Ukraine.The beginning of the project with the request for characteristics and studies of the Mayak-12 missile in September 2009More information, studies and test pieces of the Mayak-12 missile were received in June 2010 ..In July 2011, the beginning of the Saudi-Ukrainian joint venture to start the industry appeared in the new Mayak-22 project via Technical report on the technical and economic indicators of the Mayak-22 two-stage missile based on kerosene-oxygen engines RD-801 and RD-810 with launch vehicle weighing 250 tons.The project has continued since then until this day, and in the latest update announced in May 2019, they have arrived to produce all the pieces For the prototype of the missile, to enter the final stages and then start production..This is in the field of manufacturing liquid fuel space rockets, and Saudi Arabia has entered into a development projectof the Russian civilian START-1 missiles based on Topol-M military missiles..The agreement provides for joint scientific and production activities of Russian and Saudi specialists in the design and production of additional components of the specified launch vehicle.. meaning getting the blueprints.. This should increase the quality characteristics and commercial attractiveness. It is planned to use the spacecraft to launch small satellites of Russian and Saudi operators into low Earth orbit..* The military version of the RT-2PM2 Topol-M missile is an ICBM with a range of 11,000 km ..The missile's speed is approximately Mach 22 ..And a payload of 1Mt explosive warhead.. It uses the GLONASS system for guidance, which by the way is included in the Russian-Saudi space agreements ..!!!