No mercy for those paid agents of enemies of Pakistan who out of frustration and hate labelled our respected ex chief and family member as traitor. Army will not tolerate any more conspiracy or stupidity by these state enemies who have applied every possible way to defame Pak army and destabilise Pakistan . We stand firm side by side with Gen Musharraf and his disgrace is disgrace of every retired and serving soldier. His services will never be forgotten and his dedication, motivation and sincerity to this institute and country will be remembered throughout the history of Pakistan. Pak army is capable to counter any kind of threat to this country inside or outside at the same time and is in full support of our hero of kargil Gen Musharraf. PAKISTAN ZINDABAAD PAK ARMY PAAINDABAAD From : Brother in Arm