64% of news consumers in India see fake news as a major concern: Report

Fake news continues to be a major concern among news consumers in India. According to Ormax Media’s ‘Fact Or Fake?’ report, 64% Indian news consumers see fake news as a major concern. Print media continues to have the highest news credibility among all mediums with a Credibility Index of 62%, followed by television (55%) and radio (54%).


While traditional media continues to have higher news credibility than digital media, most digital media have seen a marginal improvement in their credibility in this track, the report added. Twitter continues to remain the most credible digital medium for news. However, the microblogging site has also seen a drop in its Credibility Index over time: 57% (Sep 2020) to 47% (Apr 2021) to 42% (Dec 2021).


For Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, fake news, and lack of news credibility in general, continues to be a growing concern globally. Almost two out of three Indians see fake news as a problem, and that should be a major cause of worry for all news companies, Kapoor noted.


Ormax Media has launched the third round of its report titled ‘Fact Or Fake?’. The report that measures the credibility of various news media, as well as the perception around ‘fake news’, is based on a survey of 2,000 news consumers across 15 states in India. The first edition of the report was released in September 2020, followed by the second edition in April 2021.


“We launched this report in 2020 to enable more informed conversations on this topic. In the subsequent editions, we plan to study these indices by languages, to understand if there’s a difference in news credibility between Hindi, English and other major Indian languages,” Kapoor said.

 
