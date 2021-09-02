What's new

600 new international companies moved to Saudi Arabia

The second quarter of 2021 witnessed the registration of 600 new international companies in Saudi Arabia, and their renting of “first-class” offices in Riyadh, as a result of the program launched by the government to attract the regional headquarters of international companies to the Kingdom, as revealed by Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research at Knight Frank. (Knight Frank) for the Middle East, in an interview with "Al-Sharq".

He pointed out that in contrast to the global trend of companies to reduce their office space by 20% to 30%; Riyadh is witnessing a high demand for offices, especially first-class offices. According to Durrani, this is due to three reasons: the first; The program to attract multinational companies, the second; Establishing new government agencies in accordance with Vision 2030, and the third; Existing companies seek to attract the best skills, and this requires providing them with modern offices.

While the entry of 600 new companies to the Riyadh market within three months is a record; Most of this company is specialized in technology, communications, media, and manufacturing, notes Knight Frank's head of research. He pointed out that 70% to 80% of new requests for offices in the Saudi capital belong to companies that have existing or potential projects with the government in one way or another.

https://www.asharqbusiness.com/article/29714
 
