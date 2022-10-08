What's new

600 euros per month: how Vietnam provides software to the world

app.handelsblatt.com

IT-Profis kosten nur 600 Euro im Monat: Wie Vietnam die Welt mit Software versorgen will

Vietnam will zu einem Hotspot für die IT werden. Firmen wie Bosch und Samsung sind dort bereits präsent – nicht nur wegen des billigen Personals.
Vietnam will bald ein Fünftel seines Bruttoinlandsprodukts mit der Digitalwirtschaft verdienen.


Essen, Bangkok: Far away from Stuttgart, Bosch is pushing ahead with the digital networking of its product range. The technology group operates one of its most important global centers for software development in the Vietnamese metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City.

More than 3000 programmers work for the subsidiary Bosch Global Software Technologies in Vietnam. Only in India does the company employ more IT experts. Gaur Dattatreya, who runs the palm-fringed office, says: "We are proud that almost every product we produce has software from Vietnam."

And the location is likely to become even more important: the number of programmers is expected to almost double by the middle of the decade. A branch has just opened in the capital Hanoi.

Vietnam wants to become a leading global IT center. The government in Hanoi has set itself the goal of earning a fifth of gross domestic product from the digital economy by 2025.
 

