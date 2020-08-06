/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

60 years of Mughal e azam

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Vikki, Aug 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM.

  1. Aug 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM #1
    Vikki

    Vikki FULL MEMBER

  2. Aug 6, 2020 at 4:24 PM #2
    Gadkari

    Gadkari SENIOR MEMBER

    Wah ... kya "secularism" hai.

    [​IMG]
     
  3. Aug 6, 2020 at 4:43 PM #3
    Gadkari

    Gadkari SENIOR MEMBER

    Mughal e azam in Bengal.

     
  4. Aug 6, 2020 at 4:44 PM #4
    Gadkari

    Gadkari SENIOR MEMBER

    Mughal e azam in cricket,

     
  5. Aug 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM #5
    Gadkari

    Gadkari SENIOR MEMBER

    Mughal e azam in Education,

    Here's the Succes Rate of Candidates Taking Sanskrit vs Urdu in Mains.

    [​IMG]
     
  6. Aug 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM #6
    Vikki

    Vikki FULL MEMBER

    But bengali hindus deserve this...shamelesa fellows..they woke up last time in 2019 parliament elections and gave bjp 20 seats...hopefully they will give bjp victory in assembly elections too.
    Muslims in many states were equally belligerent and violent before the bjp came to power...once bjp started ruling india and those states, these muslims started behaving properly...bjp is badly needed in bengal now.
     
