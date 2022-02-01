What's new

60 MINUTES PURE AVIATION - Boeing 747, Airbus A380, Douglas Dc-8

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,651
24
23,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

60 minutes pure aviation, this time with the highlights of January, including a few interesting Boeing 747 movements, the Emirates Airbus A380 at Düsseldorf, and a Douglas Dc-8 of Samaritans Purse at Stuttgart Airport. Without a doubt, the DC-8 was the highlight of this January's uploads and it was a pleasure to finally film my first Dc-8. There are just around eight Dc-8` s still flying worldwide and it´s not easy to catch one of them nowadays. The aircraft arrived at Stuttgart for a fuel stop on its way from the Near East to the USA.

Another amazing highlight was the red Boeing 747 of National Airlines which visited Cologne on behalf of UPS. The B747 operated a few Christmas charter flights and I was there to film the arrival. Currently National operates seven Boeing 747-400 Freighters and usually, we only see them at Frankfurt Hahn and Munich.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
The world's best-selling airplanes
Replies
3
Views
365
Indos
Indos
hembo
Why airline passengers’ safety is at ‘risk’ when 5G towers are placed around airports
Replies
0
Views
129
hembo
hembo
Jyotish
After a historic run, it’s game over for pioneering Boeing 747
Replies
3
Views
453
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
B
Boeing knew doomed 737-MAX plane was ‘pig with lipstick’ but still let it fly
Replies
3
Views
378
Beidou2020
B
CrazyZ
Will Most Airlines Ground The A380 Forever Due To Coronavirus?
Replies
2
Views
367
CrazyZ
CrazyZ

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom