60 MINUTES PURE AVIATION - Boeing 747, Airbus A380, Douglas Dc-8

60 minutes pure aviation, this time with the highlights of January, including a few interesting Boeing 747 movements, the Emirates Airbus A380 at Düsseldorf, and a Douglas Dc-8 of Samaritans Purse at Stuttgart Airport. Without a doubt, the DC-8 was the highlight of this January's uploads and it was a pleasure to finally film my first Dc-8. There are just around eight Dc-8` s still flying worldwide and it´s not easy to catch one of them nowadays. The aircraft arrived at Stuttgart for a fuel stop on its way from the Near East to the USA.Another amazing highlight was the red Boeing 747 of National Airlines which visited Cologne on behalf of UPS. The B747 operated a few Christmas charter flights and I was there to film the arrival. Currently National operates seven Boeing 747-400 Freighters and usually, we only see them at Frankfurt Hahn and Munich.