Episode 1


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398976531490390017



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398977567764385794


𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗦: Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains, evaluating responses generated in challenging realtime battlefield scenarios. The 60 hours long event subjects the teams to various crossdomain scenarios and encompass tasks including physical endurance, night navigation, minefield clearance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and speed march. PATS commenced in year 2015 and ever since it has evolved into one of the toughest and most exacting tactical exercises of the world.

𝟲𝟬 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘆: The Military Reality Show, 60 Hours to Glory, is a unique production, which will showcase the rigours of Pak Army’s training regime, portraying ‘Why We are the Best’. Following the intense competition of PATS-21, the events have been shot in realtime, with no enactment at all. The viewers will remain engaged in a roller-coaster production comprising 25 sensational episodes. The Show has been designed to stimulate the entertainment industry to produce an innovative stream of thrilling and adventurous content. Do You Want to Participate in the Military Adventure Sports? To engage the youth, adventure-loving viewers will be awarded some very special prizes in the form of a Boot Camp at The Airborne Action Sports Centre (Kakul), The Eagles’ Nest. During the episodes, by answering simple questions related to the Competition, lucky winners will get a life-time opportunity to visit and participate in the most thrilling and adventurous Boot Camps ever designed and held in Pakistan.
#60HoursToGlory #HUMTV #PTVHome #60HoursToGloryOnPTV










 
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1734856193391397
 
PATS competition will be among sixteen 8-men teams which includes 8 teams from Pakistan military and 8 teams from other international militaries of Sri Lanka, Jordan, Turkey & Uzbekistan. Some other countries will remain in observer status.
It is one of a kind show and will draw in more teams and viewership each year.
 
So this time just 4 other countries ? Why not inviting China and Indonesia….
 
