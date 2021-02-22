What's new

60% Business Owners in Pakistan Reject Bribery: Survey

60% Business Owners in Pakistan Reject Bribery: Survey

Pakistan shows Improvement in Corruption Perception Index


A recently published survey by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International Association, has revealed that a significant number of businessmen have bribed government officials in order to get their legitimate tasks completed.


Titled ‘Pakistan Business Confidence Index’, the survey was conducted in Q4 2020 in which around 400 business owners across Pakistan participated.

According to the survey, around 40% of business owners have bribed government officials at least once in order to get their lawful work done.
On the contrary, 60% of business owners refused to entertain unlawful demands and opted against bribing government officials for their legitimate tasks to be completed.

A sector-wise breakdown shows that 56% of businessmen from the manufacturing sector, 40% from the services sector, and 39% from the trading sector have been coerced into bribing government officials.

Where province-wise breakdown is concerned, 50% businessmen each from Balochistan and KP, 43% from Punjab, and 31% from Sindh have been forced to pay bribes to government officials.

A sector-wise breakdown shows that 56% of businessmen from the manufacturing sector, 40% from the services sector, and 39% from the trading sector have been coerced into bribing government officials
Kabhe construction field aaeye to sahe...
 
This is bs...bribes go hand in hand with each and every deal. In fact not to give and take bribes is alien in Pakistani business culture
 
