Or just lets not. We know that India is plagued by this rape epidemic but I cannot see this news everyday. I cannot even start to imagine the agony of the victims of rape. Moreover, the culture of the subcontinent marginalizes the rape victim. They do not get any support from their families let alone professional psychological help. Everyday when I see these news, I am reminded of the agony that the victims will go through and believe me, my day gets ruined.

