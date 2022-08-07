6 Turkish, 11 Bangla companies form Bangladesh-Turkiye Business Forum​

07 Aug 22 1 min readSix Turkish and 11 Bangladeshi companies recently joined hands to set up the new Bangladesh-Turkiye Business Forum (BTBF) at a meeting hosted by the Turkish embassy in Dhaka. The forum will boost support for bilateral trade, investments and cultural exchanges and act as an advocacy platform promoting bilateral ties. BTBF will soon be legally constituted.Rubana Huq was elected chairperson of BTBF, which will have working groups on trade, investment and cultural activities. A research and data cell within its secretariat will cultivate collaboration with experts and relevant institutions, the Turkish embassy said in a statement.Turkish ambassadors in Dhaka will be patrons of BTBF while honorary consul generals of Turkiye in Bangladesh will be honorary members of the executive board, the statement added.Gender balance will be encouraged in the membership and leadership structure of BTBF, according to Bangla media reports.A BTBF delegation is planning to visit Turkiye in September to meet Turkish government and business representatives and explore collaboration opportunities.