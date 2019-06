This is a video I have wanted to make for a while now. It's important for me to be open and transparent and tell you the truth about the countries I visit. You all know how much I love Pakistan but there are some things I feel are letting the country down which need to be talked about. All of the points I mentioned are things that Pakistan can improve on with a little bit of conscious effort. So come find out what /I dislike about Pakistan and let me know what you think. I appreciate all of your feedback but please don't be mean.Thank you