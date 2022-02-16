6 Terrorists killed in Balochistan during OP

Chacha_Facebooka
Last edited:
Is this reliable?
They all gonna chill out in hell soon. Real Baloch only want peace.
Yes
ISPR should confirm this too by day end or tomorrow
Kech is next to Iran. These haramzads just visited Pakistan!
As I said, "yeh kuttay ke dum hain" , they will never straighten.
It would most probably be BLF terrorists They are Iran's proxy in Balochistan
Looking at the number of terrorists it might be possible they were again regrouping for another FC post raid like they did two weeks ago
Security of Pakistan is in the hands of donkies. We just made "committee" (which literally mean matti paoo) with these Persians literally few days ago to deal with border issues. Yet these bastards keep on pushing these terrorists into Pakistan.
Any Pakistani who do not believe that permanent solution to Baluchistan problem lies inside Iran , is living in fools paradise. These safe heavens inside Iran needs to be bombed into stone age.
Iran's interior minister is wanted by Interpol for a blast in Argentine
Our interior minister is Sheikh Rasheed
You can see the difference in leadership