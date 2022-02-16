What's new

6 Terrorists killed in Balochistan during OP

Taimoor Khan said:
Kech is next to Iran. These haramzads just visited Pakistan!

As I said, "yeh kuttay ke dum hain" , they will never straighten.
It would most probably be BLF terrorists They are Iran's proxy in Balochistan

Looking at the number of terrorists it might be possible they were again regrouping for another FC post raid like they did two weeks ago
 
Areesh said:
It would most probably be BLF terrorists They are Iran's proxy in Balochistan

Looking at the number of terrorists it might be possible they were again regrouping for another FC post raid like they did two weeks ago
Security of Pakistan is in the hands of donkies. We just made "committee" (which literally mean matti paoo) with these Persians literally few days ago to deal with border issues. Yet these bastards keep on pushing these terrorists into Pakistan.

Any Pakistani who do not believe that permanent solution to Baluchistan problem lies inside Iran , is living in fools paradise. These safe heavens inside Iran needs to be bombed into stone age.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
Security of Pakistan is in the hands of donkies. We just made "committee" (which literally mean matti paoo) with these Persians literally few days ago to deal with border issues. Yet these bastards keep on pushing these terrorists into Pakistan.

Any Pakistani who do not believe that permanent solution to Baluchistan problem lies inside Iran , is living in fools paradise. These safe heavens inside Iran needs to be bombed into stone age.
Iran's interior minister is wanted by Interpol for a blast in Argentine

Our interior minister is Sheikh Rasheed

You can see the difference in leadership
 

