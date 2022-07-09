6 Terrorists arrested from different cities of Punjab | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Six suspected terrorists arrested in Punjab
July 09, 2022
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested six suspected terrorists from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala during an intelligence based operation.
Ammunition and IED bomb devices were recovered from their possession.
