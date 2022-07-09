What's new

6 Terrorists arrested from different cities of Punjab | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .

Six suspected terrorists arrested in Punjab

July 09, 2022
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested six suspected terrorists from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala during an intelligence based operation.
Ammunition and IED bomb devices were recovered from their possession.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545682685720465409



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545686959560998912
 
Terrorists he tha na? Honestly, jo Imran Riaz ka saath kia gaya ha, us ka baad to koi be Pakistani jo khota league ko belong nahi kerta, yeh sawal sochna per majboor zaroor ho jai ga.
Please also change the thread title as they are 6 suspected terrorists.
 

