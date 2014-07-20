6 Teenagers Held For Allegedly Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Tripura

Vanguard One
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 20, 2019
- 743
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Six of the accused who live at Tabaria in West Tripura district were arrested and one is absconding.
All IndiaPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: August 31, 2020 1:54 am IST
The accused boys, who were known to the girl, were arrested after the complaint was lodged.
Agartala:
Seven teenaged boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after inviting her to play hide and seek with them in a village in Tripura, police said on Sunday.
Six of the accused who live at Tabaria in West Tripura district were arrested and one is absconding.
Four of them were sent to a juvenile home. Two others, who are around 12 years old, were hospitalised as they tested positive for coronavirus, police said.
"According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her. The incident took place on Friday," sub-divisional police officer of New Capital Complex, Priya Madhuri Majumder, said.
The girl, a student of class 3, returned home and informed her parents of what had happened, the police official said.
The accused boys, who were known to the girl, were arrested after the complaint was lodged on Saturday.
"A total of seven persons were named in the FIR. We have arrested six of them while one is absconding," the police officical said.
What a disgusting shithole this country is.
All IndiaPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: August 31, 2020 1:54 am IST
The accused boys, who were known to the girl, were arrested after the complaint was lodged.
Agartala:
Seven teenaged boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after inviting her to play hide and seek with them in a village in Tripura, police said on Sunday.
Six of the accused who live at Tabaria in West Tripura district were arrested and one is absconding.
Four of them were sent to a juvenile home. Two others, who are around 12 years old, were hospitalised as they tested positive for coronavirus, police said.
"According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her. The incident took place on Friday," sub-divisional police officer of New Capital Complex, Priya Madhuri Majumder, said.
The girl, a student of class 3, returned home and informed her parents of what had happened, the police official said.
The accused boys, who were known to the girl, were arrested after the complaint was lodged on Saturday.
"A total of seven persons were named in the FIR. We have arrested six of them while one is absconding," the police officical said.
6 Teenagers Held For Allegedly Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Tripura
Seven teenaged boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after inviting her to play hide and seek with them in a village in Tripura, police said on Sunday.
www.ndtv.com
What a disgusting shithole this country is.