6 sentenced to death for 1971 war crimes in Khulna​

The investigation of the case started on November 15, 2015International Crimes TribunalTribune DeskJuly 28, 2022 2:29 AMThe International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has sentenced six people to death for committing crimes against humanity in Khulna during the Liberation War in 1971.The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam, delivered the verdict on Tuesday, reports Bangla Tribune.The accused in the case are Amjad Hossain Howladar, Sahar Ali Sardar, Atiyar Rahman, Motachim Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar, and Nazrul Islam. Of them, Nazrul Islam is absconding.The investigation of the case started on November 15, 2015.On August 8, 2017, a seven-volume 1,027-page report was submitted to the tribunal against the accused.The report says on August 10, 1971, at least five Razakars including Amjad Hossain Howladar tortured, kidnapped, and murdered Shanti Lata Mandal of a village in Batiaghata upazila.On August 15, the accused captured, tortured, and fatally shot unarmed Haridas Majumdar after attacking a house in Purbahalia village of the same upazila.On October 21, they set fire to at least six houses in Sukhdara village in an attempt to wipe out the Hindu community.Four unarmed Hindu men were killed and their houses were looted.On November 29, the accused attacked Baroaria village of the upazila and killed freedom fighters Jyotish Mandal and Abdul Aziz.Amjad Hossain Howladar is accused of all four offenses mentioned in the investigation report.He was a supporter of the Convention Muslim League during the Liberation War.