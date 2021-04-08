6 Rafale fighters to land in India on April 28, 4 more in May: Official

Windjammer said: If over 270 SU-30s can't give surety to Indians, what price a few Dozen Rafales. Click to expand...

Rafale + Spectra + AESA radar + Meteor >> PAF F-16 Block 52 or JF-17 Block 2.Rafale + Spectra + AESA radar + Meteor > JF-17 Block 3.Pakistan does not have anything anywhere near this level of tech right now and the JF-17 Block 3 will be somewhat inferior as well. JF-17 Block 3 does have the advantage of being cheaper to buy and operate.Russian planes like SU-30MKI are junk as their radars, electronics and missiles have fallen massively behind the West over the last 30 years - even China is better in this area now.