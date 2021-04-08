What's new

6 Rafale fighters to land in India on April 28, 4 more in May: Official

I

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,435
-7
7,690
Country
India
Location
India
Six Rafale warplanes will land in India on April 28, enabling the Indian Air Force (IAF) to take the first steps to raise its second squadron of the fourth-generation-plus fighter jets at West Bengal’s Hasimara airbase, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Four more fighters are scheduled to reach next month.

The 6 planes will allow the IAF to fully raise the No. 17 Squadron, also known as the Golden Arrows. The squadron, disbanded in 2016 after the IAF started phasing out of Russian-origin MiG 21 jets, was revived in September last year after the induction of the first batch of the French-origin warplanes. The squadron is based out of Ambala Air Force Station, India’s oldest airbase that is strategically located near India’s border with Pakistan and China.

A senior IAF official said induction of the 6 fighters will complete the Golden Arrows squadron - it currently has 14 fighters against a standard squadron strength of 18 - and enable the air force to induct 2 remaining planes from this batch in the second Rafale squadron to be raised at the Hasimara airbase in Bengal’s Siliguri corridor. The four planes expected in May will also be sent to the squadron in Hasimara which will cover central and eastern Tibet.


A second IAF official said the IAF was trying to see if the six Rafale fighters could be flagged off by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria during his visit to Paris later this month. “But it looks difficult,” he said.

The arrival of 10 fighters in two batches by next month will raise the strength of the Rafales in the air force to 24. French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain told reporters last week that the delivery of all 36 Rafale jets will be completed by 2022 as per the contract.

India had inked a ₹59,000 crore ($8.7 billion) agreement with the French government to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets, replacing the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime’s decision to buy 126 Rafale aircraft, 108 of which were to be made in India by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The deal was dragged into a controversy after the opposition led by the Congress claimed that the NDA government was buying the planes at an inflated price. The Supreme Court and the government’s top auditor, Comptroller and Auditor General, did not find any indication of malfeasance. But the controversy was reignited over the last week after a French online journal, Mediapart, claimed that Dassault Aviation, which manufactures the Rafale jet, paid €1 million to a Sushen Gupta, described as a “middleman”, in connection with the deal for 36 jets.

A French diplomat in Delhi said the French aviation giant, Dassault Aviation, and the government would issue an appropriate rebuttal to the ‘so-called expose’ by the online portal.

The diplomat cited a $3.7 billion deal between France and Greece for the sale of 18 Rafale jets including 12 used fighters to assert that this agreement sealed in Athens suggested that New Delhi had negotiated better terms.

The warplanes received by the IAF are equipped with India-specific enhancements including the Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, Mica multi-mission air-to-air missiles, Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles and the Hammer smart weapon.



www.hindustantimes.com

6 Rafale fighters to land in India on April 28, 4 more in May: Official

The IAF is trying to see if the 6 Rafale fighters can be flagged off by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria during his visit to Paris later this month but it may not be possible.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
395
1
559
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
So what's the total number now? Is it enough to provide any credible deterrence from PAF.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
16,972
7
20,557
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Windjammer said:
If over 270 SU-30s can't give surety to Indians, what price a few Dozen Rafales.
Click to expand...

Rafale + Spectra + AESA radar + Meteor >> PAF F-16 Block 52 or JF-17 Block 2.
Rafale + Spectra + AESA radar + Meteor > JF-17 Block 3.

Pakistan does not have anything anywhere near this level of tech right now and the JF-17 Block 3 will be somewhat inferior as well. JF-17 Block 3 does have the advantage of being cheaper to buy and operate.

Russian planes like SU-30MKI are junk as their radars, electronics and missiles have fallen massively behind the West over the last 30 years - even China is better in this area now.
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
1,904
1
2,907
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Great, another news post of another delivery. No other country is in such of of foreign stuff. Now expecting Indian Media to keep us updated with every successful take off and landing....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

S
6 Rafale fighters to land in India on April 28, 4 more in May: Official
Replies
2
Views
115
Trango Towers
T
AsianLion
Indian Radar Data does not prove IAF supposedly downed an F-16 - is Far From "Irrefutable"
2 3
Replies
43
Views
6K
TOPGUN
TOPGUN
Windjammer
Pulwama - From Bluster to a Whimper
21 22 23 24 25 26
Replies
388
Views
39K
loanranger
loanranger
Reichsmarschall
TOP 10 BVR MISSILES
Replies
9
Views
13K
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
The SC
Pakistan’s Tactical Nuclear Weapons and Their Impact on Stability
2
Replies
22
Views
71K
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom