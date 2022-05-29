What's new

6 injured in shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee

6 injured in shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, police say - ABC News (go.com)

6 injured in shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, police say​

At least one person of interest was detained, Chattanooga Police said.
Video byJessie DiMartino
ByKevin Shalvey
May 29, 2022, 11:41 PM
Share


shooting-chattanooga-02-abc-llr-220529_1653833443201_hpMain_16x9_992.jpg


0:48

6 injured during shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee
At least one person of interest in the shooting was detained, according to Chattanooga police.

At least six people were injured on Saturday night during an exchange of gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.

Chattanooga police officers were patrolling the downtown area at about 10:48 p.m. local time when they "observed multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area" near 100 Cherry St.

"Our Officers began rendering aid to the victims as well as assisting others to safety," a police spokesperson said. "They were able to detain at least one person of interest in the incident in the moments after the shooting began."

PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting incident in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., May 28, 2022.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting incident in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., May 28, 2022.
WTVC
Police said "several" gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals. Two individuals had life-threatening injuries, police said. Most of the victims were in their teens or early 20s, police said.

Chattanooga Mayor Kelly posted a message Sunday on Twitter, saying, the shooting was "unacceptable -- our city and our community will act."

PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting incident in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., May 28, 2022.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting incident in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., May 28, 2022.
WTVC
"Last night, our city felt the terrible cost of gun violence," Kelly tweeted. "My heart is with the families whose lives have been upended by this horrific situation."

Last night, our city felt the terrible cost of gun violence. My heart is with the families whose lives have been upended by this horrific situation. Later today, I will address our community at a press conference. This is unacceptable - our city and our community will act.
— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) May 29, 2022
Click to expand...
Kelly said he and the Chattanooga police chief are planning to hold a news conference on the shooting Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Texas school shooting live updates: School police had shooter training 2 months ago​


PHOTO: Police respond to the scene of a shooting incident in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., May 28, 2022.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting incident in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., May 28, 2022.
WTVC
"We had large groups of juveniles walking around the downtown area this date and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place," a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.
 
Click to expand...
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,855
-7
22,367
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Must be white and must have mental health issues as no terrorism alert. Poor white shooter. He must have his reasons and we must forgive him as the mother of the last shooter explained
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
1 Dead in Shooting After Tennessee High School Graduation
2
Replies
16
Views
349
karachiite_pacifist
karachiite_pacifist
beijingwalker
1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Replies
4
Views
97
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
American Pakistani
California Shooting - 1 Killed 5 Injured
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Is the US’s gun problem becoming Canada’s gun problem?
Replies
1
Views
56
BigMelatonin
B
Dariush the Great
At least 12 people were killed and 52 injured in Halloween weekend mass shootings in the US
Replies
0
Views
312
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom