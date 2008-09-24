6 East Asian Women Among Victims in Atlanta Area Shooting

6 Asian Women Among Victims in Atlanta Area Shooting Authorities in the U.S.

Authorities in the U.S. state of Georgia arrested a man late Tuesday after a series of shootings that left eight people dead, six of them Asian women, in the Atlanta area.South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said four of the victims were of Korean descent.In a statement early Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden had been briefed overnight “about the horrific shootings,” and that “White House officials have been in touch with the Mayor’s office and will remain in touch with the FBI.”The first attack took place at a massage parlor in the town of Acworth, about 50 kilometers north of Atlanta. Authorities there said a shooter killed two Asian women, a white woman and a white man, and also wounded another man.About an hour later, police in Atlanta found three Asian women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a beauty spa. They then found another Asian woman dead of a gunshot at a spa a short distance away.Police said surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle at all three locations, and that they were very confident the same shooter was responsible for the attacks.